

MILNE,

Eleanor Gwendoline:

The Family wish to thank everyone for their love and support during the sad loss of Eleanor. She touched many lives and will be remembered with great love and kindness. A special thank you to Parata Rest Home for your caring and compassion in difficult times. Also St John for their support and Guard of Honour. Thank you Leisa from Southern Funeral Home for your expertise and guidance. As many addresses are unknown please accept this as an acknowledgement of our sincere and heartfelt thanks.



