MILNE, Eleanor Gwendoline:
D St J, QSM, JP.
Passed away peacefully at Parata Rest Home, Gore, on Friday, July 31, 2020, in her 92nd year. Much loved by all her family, friends and nursing colleagues. Eleanor was a Dame of St John, member of Lions (Medal of Merit), life member of the Gore Pipe Band, member of Grey Power, held a Certificate of Merit Gore RSA and Certificate of Long Service Meals on Wheels. A service to celebrate Eleanor's life will be held in Calvin Community Church, 25 Robertson Street, Gore, on Thursday, August 6, at 1.30pm, private cremation to follow. Donations may be left at Eleanor's service for Hokonui St John Ambulance. Messages to 26 Henderson Street, Kingswell, Invercargill 9812.
Published in Southland Times from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020