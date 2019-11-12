HOWDEN, Eleanor June:
Peacefully, at Dunedin Hospital, on Thursday, November 7, 2019. Daughter of *John Clifford and *Eleanor Buxton, dearly loved wife of *Allan, dearly loved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother of Eleanor and Maree Howden, their partners Dave Wilson and Geoff Moffat; Anna and Julia Vanderley, their partners Jek Rozitas and Flynn Longley; Thomas and Henry Rozitas. In accordance with June's wishes a private funeral service has been held. Special thanks to the nursing, palliative care and medical teams of ward 8, Dunedin Hospital. Messages to 8 Beaumont Road, Belleknowes, Dunedin 9011, or 1 Widgeon Place, Lake Hayes Estate, Queenstown 9304.
(*denotes deceased).
Published in Southland Times on Nov. 12, 2019