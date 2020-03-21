Guest Book View Sign Service Information Avenal Park Funeral Home 75 Fox St Invercargil , Southland 032189021 Service 2:00 p.m. Avenal Park Funeral Home 75 Fox St Invercargil , Southland View Map Death Notice



(nee Sell / Emmerson):

Courageously after a huge journey and in the loving care of her family and Vickery Court staff on Thursday, March 19, 2020, in her 74th year. Loved wife of the late Barry. Dearly loved Mum, mother-in-law, Nana, Nanny and friend of Wayne and Robyn Emmerson, Michael and Ashley (Auckland); Lynley and Dougal Macdonald, Jamie, Baz, Olivia, Connor, and her dear wee Luca (Invercargill); Greg Emmerson (Invercargill), Holley, and Khloe Emmerson (Australia), and friend of Tash (Invercargill). Step-Nana Pearl to Wade, Macaela and family (Invercargill), Shelley, Daniel and family (Australia). A service to celebrate Elaine's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, Invercargill, on Tuesday, March 24 at, 2.00pm, the service will conclude with the burial at the Eastern Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donation to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service or forwarded direct to them. Messages to 58 Kildare Drive, Invercargill 9810.

"A brave sufferer now at rest,

Who will be missed greatly

By her family and friends."

Due to the outbreak of Corona Virus, numbers are limited to 100 people. Please contact Lynley 0277234503 to attend or receive the livestream link.







Published in Southland Times from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2020

