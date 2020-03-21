Elaine REEVE

  • "Rest In Peace old girl every time I play golf I will..."
    - Trevor Thwaites
  • "May all your hearts be filled with special memories and..."
    - Annette Poulsen
  • "REEVE, Elaine (nee Sell): Loved wife of the late Barry...."
    - Elaine REEVE
    Published in: The Southland Times
Avenal Park Funeral Home
75 Fox St
Invercargil, Southland
032189021
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Avenal Park Funeral Home
75 Fox St
Invercargil, Southland
REEVE, Elaine
(nee Sell / Emmerson):
Courageously after a huge journey and in the loving care of her family and Vickery Court staff on Thursday, March 19, 2020, in her 74th year. Loved wife of the late Barry. Dearly loved Mum, mother-in-law, Nana, Nanny and friend of Wayne and Robyn Emmerson, Michael and Ashley (Auckland); Lynley and Dougal Macdonald, Jamie, Baz, Olivia, Connor, and her dear wee Luca (Invercargill); Greg Emmerson (Invercargill), Holley, and Khloe Emmerson (Australia), and friend of Tash (Invercargill). Step-Nana Pearl to Wade, Macaela and family (Invercargill), Shelley, Daniel and family (Australia). A service to celebrate Elaine's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, Invercargill, on Tuesday, March 24 at, 2.00pm, the service will conclude with the burial at the Eastern Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donation to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service or forwarded direct to them. Messages to 58 Kildare Drive, Invercargill 9810.
"A brave sufferer now at rest,
Who will be missed greatly
By her family and friends."
Due to the outbreak of Corona Virus, numbers are limited to 100 people. Please contact Lynley 0277234503 to attend or receive the livestream link.

Published in Southland Times from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2020
