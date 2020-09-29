LAWSON, Elaine Marion
(nee Thomas):
Passed away peacefully, after a short illness, on Monday, September 28, 2020. Dearly loved wife of Neil for 62 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Craig and Shona, Adrian and Kirsty, and Nigel. Loved Nana of Casey and Rachel, Aleshia and John, Kelsi and Jared, Christopher and Abby. Loved Great-Nana of Taine. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Alister and Sue, Linley and Alan and the late Warren; Thomas*, Joe*, Rae*, Alex*, Hugh*, Dawn*, David*, Heather* and Robin*. Loved Aunty of all her nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Elaine's life will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at 1.30pm, J Fraser and Sons Chapel, corner Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill. Interment at Eastern Cemetery will follow. Messages to 153 Gimblett Street, Invercargill or to Elaine's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2020