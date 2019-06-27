GRANT, Elaine Isobel:
Peacefully, on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Windsor Park Rest Home, aged 91 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Stuart, loved mother and mother-in-law of Jeffrey and Julia Grant (Balfour), Sharon Grant and Dene Maxwell (Petone), much loved Nana of Toni, Sam and Hannah, Amanda, and Olivia, and great-Nana of her three great-grandchildren. Loved sister of the late Russell Anderson, Mark Anderson, and the late Linden Hull. A service to celebrate Elaine's life will be held in Southern Funeral Home Chapel, 106 Hokonui Drive, Gore, on Saturday, June 29, at 2.00pm, private cremation to follow. Messages to 64 Pahiwi-Balfour Road, RD6, Gore 9776..
Published in The Southland Times on June 27, 2019