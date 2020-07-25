STEVENS, Eileen Margaret
(nee Taylor):
Of Invercargill. Passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020, aged 87. Dearly beloved wife of the late Keith. Loved sister and sister-in-law of *Jim and Noeline (Te Anau), *Robert 'Bob' and Allison (Invercargill), Lorraine and *Vince Hardaker (Gore), *Allan (Invercargill), *Dorothy and Owen Horton (formerly Grove Bush); Ewing and Annette (Alexandra), Colin and Lorraine (Invercargill). Loved 'Aunty Margaret' of all her nieces and nephews. At Margaret's request a private service has been held. Messages can be sent to 31 Milton Street, Gore 9710, or to Margaret's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times on July 25, 2020