Guest Book View Sign Service Information Visitation 11:00 a.m. St John the Baptist Catholic Church Death Notice

OSWALD, Eileen Patricia

(nee O'Brien):

Eileen's family wish to announce to all family and friends that Eileen passed away peacefully at Ranui Rest Home and Hospital on February 14, 2020, two weeks short of her 96th Birthday. Eileen was the dearly loved wife of the late William Anthony Oswald (Bill). Loved and loving mother of Anne and Geddes Thompson (Outram), Geoffrey and Viv Oswald (Dunedin), Gabrielle and Stuart Geddes (Alexandra). Treasured and loving Grandmother of Margot and Malo (Christchurch), Kate and Israel Butson (Dunedin), Amy and Alan Peters-Oswald (Queensbury), Belinda and Mike Nicholls (Brisbane), Eve and Ray (Melbourne), Becky and Mason (Dunedin), Livi and Stephen (Clinton), Callum (Auckland), Lucy (Dunedin), and Finn (Dunedin). Adored and very proud Great-grandmother of Joseph, William, Florence and Primrose Butson, and Ava and Alex Peters-Oswald. Eileen's family would like to thank the staff at Ranui for all the loving care they gave Eileen in the two years she was with them, especially in the last month. She loved you all very much and we can't thank you enough. Thank you also to the staff at HCNZ for their care while she was living in her home. Eileen's funeral will be held at St John the Baptist Catholic Church, on Wednesday, February 19 at 11.00am, followed by a private family burial. Messages to either 35 Holyhead St, Outram 9019, or 429 North Road, Normanby, Dunedin 9010. In lieu of flowers, donations can be left at the service for either Ranui Rest Home and Hospital or the RSPCA.

Cared for by

Affinity Funerals

Central Otago &

Lakes District

F.D.A.N.Z.



Published in Southland Times on Feb. 17, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Southland Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers