NORTH,
Eileen Maryon (nee Parrott):
Born October 7, 1922. Died at North Haven Hospice, Whangarei, surrounded by her family on August 18, 2019. Loved wife of Monte (deceased). Special Mum of Monte Jnr, Ruth; Rodney, Glennis; Sue, Graham; Lance, Helen and Dean (deceased). Very much loved Nana North of her 23 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren. A very special person loved by all her family, young and old who never forgot a birthday. A very hard act to follow. A service to celebrate Eileen's life will be held at St Stephen's Church, Church Street, Onerahi, on Friday, August 23, 2019, at 11.00am. All Communications to C/- Sue Donovan PO Box 1069, Whangarei.
Published in Southland Times from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019