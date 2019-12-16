IRWIN,
Eileen Elizabeth Mary:
Peacefully on Friday, December 13, 2019, at Southland Hospital, in her 100th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Les Irwin. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Ronald and Agnes; Lindsay and Teresa. Grandmother of Craig and Katrina, Mark and Kirsty, Brent and Alana, Gareth and Anna, Hayden and Nikki, Jeremy and Niki. Great-grandmother of her 12 great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate Eileen's life will be held in the Winton Presbyterian Church, Meldrum Street, Winton, on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at 1.30pm, followed by interment at the East Winton Cemetery. Messages to 102 Welsh Road East, Winton 9720 or to Eileen's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes.
Published in Southland Times from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019