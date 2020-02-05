FINNERTY,
Eileen Mary (née Watson):
22.11.1955 – 3.2.2020
'Taken from us too soon'
After a short illness at Southland Hospital, dearly loved wife and adored best friend of Wayne, best friend and mother of Trina, Daniel, and Mel, loved mother-in-law of Jayde. Special perfect Nan to Everly and Zahn.
"Love you to the moon
and back Nan"
Cherished sister and sister-in-law of Catherine Watson Kidd and Kolin Kidd, Margaret Watson, Donna and Colin Cherry, Ann and Vince Wyatt, Mary and Denis Kelly, Barbara Watson Palmer and Daryl Palmer. Loved sister-in-law of Dianne and Duncan Bass and the late Russel Finnerty, caring and fun auntie to all her nieces and nephews. A tragic loss to all who knew her. Thank you to the caring staff at Southland Hospital. A service to celebrate Eileen's life will be held in the St. Thérèse of Lisieux Church, Perth Street, Invercargill on Friday, February 7, at 1.30pm followed by burial service at Greenpoint Cemetery, Greenhills. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John's Ambulance Service would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 56 Clifton Street, Invercargill 9810.
Published in Southland Times from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020