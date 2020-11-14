Eileen DOWLING (1915 - 2020)
Fraser J & Sons Limited
Fraser J & Sons Limited
199 Esk St
Invercargill , Southland
032184095
logoDOWLING, Eileen:
25.8.1915 - 10.11.2020
Of Invercargill, formerly Happy Valley, Tuatapere and Cosy Neuk. Passed peacefully at home. Beloved wife of the late Bob. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Kathleen and Norman Hammond (Tuatapere), Val and Slim Simpson (Winton), John "JR" (Australia), Kevin and the late Dorothy (Invercargill), Marie and the late Wayne Love (Tuatapere), Murray (Tuatapere), Barbara and Peter Vass (Australia), Robert (Invercargill). Beloved grand, great-grand, and great-great-grandmother to all her grandchildren.
R.I.P.
Requiem Mass has been held. Messages can be sent to 38A Teviot Street, Invercargill 9812 or to Eileen's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes


Published in Southland Times on Nov. 14, 2020
