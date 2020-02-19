PATTERSON,
Edyth Frances (Faye):
Peacefully at home in the care of her loving family, on Sunday, February 16, 2020, following a short illness. Aged 94 years. Dearly loved wife of the late John, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Jan and Geoffrey, Phil and Jocelyn. Loved grandmother of Georgia, Anna, Oliver, Lucy and Charlotte. Special thanks to Dr Liz Scoot. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Faye's life at the Motueka Golf Club, on Thursday, February 20, at 4.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nelson Tasman Hospice would be appreciated which could be left at the service. Messages can be sent to Patterson family, c/o [email protected]
Published in Southland Times on Feb. 19, 2020