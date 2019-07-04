Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edwin STEVENS. View Sign Death Notice



Edwin Arthur (Ed):

On Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Wanaka, aged 66 years. Dearly loved husband, best friend and soulmate of Carol. Dearly loved father of Edwina. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Lesley and Jim, Wendy and Mike, Campbell and Kay. Also most awesome uncle to all his nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. We wish to acknowledge Sean Costello and the Oncology Unit for the outstanding care they provided for Ed over the years. In lieu of flowers a donation may be left at Ed's service for Central Otago Hospice.

Fly free my darling

until we meet again

A service to celebrate Ed's life will be held at the Wanaka New Life Church on Saturday, July 6 at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Tributes/ messages to

STEVENS,Edwin Arthur (Ed):On Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Wanaka, aged 66 years. Dearly loved husband, best friend and soulmate of Carol. Dearly loved father of Edwina. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Lesley and Jim, Wendy and Mike, Campbell and Kay. Also most awesome uncle to all his nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. We wish to acknowledge Sean Costello and the Oncology Unit for the outstanding care they provided for Ed over the years. In lieu of flowers a donation may be left at Ed's service for Central Otago Hospice.Fly free my darlinguntil we meet againA service to celebrate Ed's life will be held at the Wanaka New Life Church on Saturday, July 6 at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Tributes/ messages to amemorytree.co.nz Cared for byAffinity FuneralsCentral Otago &Lakes DistrictF.D.A.N.Z. Published in Southland Times from July 4 to July 5, 2019

