STEVENS,
Edwin Arthur (Ed):
On Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Wanaka, aged 66 years. Dearly loved husband, best friend and soulmate of Carol. Dearly loved father of Edwina. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Lesley and Jim, Wendy and Mike, Campbell and Kay. Also most awesome uncle to all his nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. We wish to acknowledge Sean Costello and the Oncology Unit for the outstanding care they provided for Ed over the years. In lieu of flowers a donation may be left at Ed's service for Central Otago Hospice.
Fly free my darling
until we meet again
A service to celebrate Ed's life will be held at the Wanaka New Life Church on Saturday, July 6 at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Tributes/ messages to amemorytree.co.nz
Published in Southland Times from July 4 to July 5, 2019