ROBERTSON,
Edward William (Eddie):
In the care of Rowena Jackson on Thursday, March 12, 2020, aged 92. Loved husband of the late Jessie. Loved brother of Chris*, Julia*, and Donnie*. Much loved uncle of Neil and Sue (Auckland), Ruth and David Bennett (Napier), Harvey and Jill, and Helen Harvey (Napier), Margaret and Bruce Stark (Balclutha), Jock and Julien McRae, Stephen and Deb McRae (Adelaide), David and Karen McRae, Helen and Derek Watson (Christchurch). Thanks to everyone at Rowena Jackson Village for their care and support during Eddie's time there. A service to celebrate Eddie's life will be held on Thursday, March 19, at the Winton Presbyterian Church at 1.30pm, followed by interment at the East Winton Cemetery. Messages to 7 Guthrie Lane, Invercargill 9810, or to Eddies tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from Mar. 14 to Mar. 18, 2020