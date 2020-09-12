RIDDLE,
Edward George Thomas
(Eddie, Barney):
Peacefully at Southland Hospital on Thursday, September 10, 2020. Aged 90 years. Dearly loved husband of Peg for 65 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Sheryl and Graeme Kennedy (Tapanui), Kevin (Christchurch), Dale and Jill (Nelson), Adele and Geoff Palatchie (Blenheim), and Lisa and Brian (Gore). Cherished Granddad of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A private family service has been held. Messages to F6, 74 Hokonui Drive, Gore 9710 or to Eddie's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes.
