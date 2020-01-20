JONES,
Edward William (Ted):
On Saturday, January 11, 2020, unexpectedly at his home in Alexandra. Dearly loved and cherished husband of the late Jessie, dearly loved father of David and Poppa Ted of Ocean, Fern and Thyme, dearly loved father and friend of Jill, her partner Mandy and their family.
R.I.P.
In Ted's own words
"Go Easy"
Sincere thanks to Dr Greg Hunter for his care and attention. At Ted's request an intimate family service has been held. Messages c/- Central Otago Funerals, 16 Ennis Street, Alexandra 9320.
Published in Southland Times on Jan. 20, 2020