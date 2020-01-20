Edward JONES

Guest Book
  • "JONES, Edward William (Ted): Dearly loved son of the late..."
    - Edward JONES
    Published in: The Southland Times
  • "JONES, Edward William (Ted): Dearly loved son-in-law of..."
    - Edward JONES
    Published in: The Southland Times
Death Notice

JONES,
Edward William (Ted):
On Saturday, January 11, 2020, unexpectedly at his home in Alexandra. Dearly loved and cherished husband of the late Jessie, dearly loved father of David and Poppa Ted of Ocean, Fern and Thyme, dearly loved father and friend of Jill, her partner Mandy and their family.
R.I.P.
In Ted's own words
"Go Easy"
Sincere thanks to Dr Greg Hunter for his care and attention. At Ted's request an intimate family service has been held. Messages c/- Central Otago Funerals, 16 Ennis Street, Alexandra 9320.

logo
Published in Southland Times on Jan. 20, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.