HINGA,
Edward Robert Hector
(Eddie, Ed, JJ, Dad, Mr Hinga, Koro):
On Tuesday, October 27, 2020, peacefully at home, aged 60 years. Soulmate of Lorna Hinga, father and father-in-law of Lee and Debbie, Charlotte and Mario, Nathan and Debra, Deanna and Aaron, and Geneva and Matthew. Koro of Tyberius, El-Jarreau, Deklyn, Indie-Lee, Milah, Kaius, Bodhi – Rain and the Kyson. Son of the late Te Aowera William (Bill) and Atareta Charlotte (Bubby) Hinga. Son-in-law to Garth Owen and the late Kathleen Owen. Brother, Uncle and friend of many. Special thanks to Te Omanga Hospice, the Cancer unit in Wellington Hospital and Gee and Hickton Funeral Directors. A service for Edward will be held in Kingswood, Cnr King and Cairo Streets, Upper Hutt, on Friday, October 30, 2020, at 10.00am, to be followed by a private cremation. All messages to "the Hinga family", C/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt.
Published in Southland Times on Oct. 29, 2020