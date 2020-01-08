HEENAN,
Edward Alexander (Eddie):
43813 22 Battalion, and 22 Motor Battalion, Lance Corporal 2nd NZEF. Late of Fortification. Peacefully at Peacehaven on Monday, January 6, 2020. In his 101st year. Dearly beloved husband of the late Hilda McNicoll Heenan (nee Hamilton). Cherished father and father-in-law of Arthur and Gail (Mosgiel), Shona and the late Stephen Hurd, Margaret (Hilda) and David Toole. Adored grandad of Carl, Jo and Gavin, Rodney and Kim; Rob and Leah, Nancy and Andrew; the late Kirsten; Amy and Daniel, Hamish and Nadia, and Bridget. Great-grandad of Bree, Tegan; Elijah, Zoe; Latoya, Scout and James.
"Grateful thanks to the staff at Peacehaven for all they
have done for Dad and Grandad over the years"
A service to celebrate Eddie's life will be held in the Peacehaven Chapel on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 1.00pm, followed by an interment at the Eastern Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations for the Neurological Society would be gratefully accepted and can be left at the service. Messages to The Heenan Family, PO Box 632, Invercargill.
Published in Southland Times from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020