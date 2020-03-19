STEWART, Edna Jean:
Of Wanaka. Passed away peacefully at Aspiring Enliven, on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Bill, loved mother and mother-in-law of Bruce and Maureen (USA); Roger and the late Yukari (Auckland); Yvonne and Graeme Perkins (Luggate); Neville and Jo (Dunedin); and the late Claire. Dearly loved grandmother and great-grandmother. As per Edna's wishes, a private cremation has been held. Messages to 48 Aliceburn Drive, Luggate 9383.
Cared for by
Affinity Funerals
Central Otago &
Lakes District
F.D.A.N.Z.
Published in Southland Times on Mar. 19, 2020