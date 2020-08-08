MILLER, Edna Florence
(nee Cleghorn):
Of Wanaka. Peacefully on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Dunstan Hospital; aged 78 years. Dearly loved wife and soulmate of Ewan for 58 years, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Cameron, Nick and Sandra, and Duncan, loved nana of Aleisha, Hayden; Jaimee, Jessica, Fletcher, and Eliza. A service for Edna will be held in the Wanaka Presbyterian Church, 91 Tenby Street, Wanaka, at 1.30pm, on Tuesday, August 11, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance Wanaka would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 28 Greenbelt Pl, Wanaka 9305.
Published in Southland Times on Aug. 8, 2020