READ, Edmund (Ed, Eddie):
Dearly loved husband of the late Francie, and dear brother of Frank and the late Winnie, Blanche, Gwen and Alf. Greatly loved and respected by his sons Grant, Stephen, and Geoff, and by their partners Lynley, Debbie and Normand. Treasured Grandad Read to Drew and Lani, Matt and Amber, Liz and Alex, and Rosie and Matthew, and Great-Grandad to Aniva, Caleb, and Natea. Ed passed on peacefully to his Heavenly Home after 95 good years, on January 7, 2020. Many thanks to the staff of Cashmere View for taking such good care of him in his final years. In lieu of flowers, donations to Biblesociety.org.nz would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/eread0701 Correspondence may be sent to PO Box 33207, Barrington, Christchurch 8244, or tributes added to the guestbook at http://deaths.press.co.nz/obituaries/the-press-nz/html Ed always liked to quote Rosetti, "sing no sad songs for me"; so, a Celebration of Ed's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Christchurch, on Saturday, January 18, at 1.00pm, with a 4.00pm interment at Greendale Cemetery, Greendale Road off Bealey Road.
Published in Southland Times on Jan. 11, 2020