Guest Book
  • "Roundy and Wendy my thoughts are with you both.Pam"
    - Pam Norman
Service Information
Hammond & Ryder Funeral Services & Monumental
3 Surrey Street
Gore, Southland
9710
032080949
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 5, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Mataura Presbyterian Church
Kana Street
Mataura
Burial
Following Services
Mataura Cemetery
Death Notice

VETTERS, Edith:
Peacefully on Friday, October 2, 2020, at Gore Hospital with family by her side. Much loved wife of the late Archie. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Archie Junior, Trudy and the late T.C, Johnnie (Roundy) and Wendy, Flash, Bruce and Irene. Loved Granny of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Great friend of Rita, and Maureen. Special friend of Jenny. Loved sister, sister-in-law and Aunty.
'Sadly missed'
A service for Edith will be held in the Mataura Presbyterian Church, Kana Street, Mataura, on Monday, October 5, at 1.30pm, then leaving for the Mataura Cemetery. Donations may be left at the service for the Gore Hospital Whanau Room. Messages to 291 Main Street, Mataura 9712.

Published in Southland Times from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2020
