VETTERS, Edith:
Peacefully on Friday, October 2, 2020, at Gore Hospital with family by her side. Much loved wife of the late Archie. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Archie Junior, Trudy and the late T.C, Johnnie (Roundy) and Wendy, Flash, Bruce and Irene. Loved Granny of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Great friend of Rita, and Maureen. Special friend of Jenny. Loved sister, sister-in-law and Aunty.
'Sadly missed'
A service for Edith will be held in the Mataura Presbyterian Church, Kana Street, Mataura, on Monday, October 5, at 1.30pm, then leaving for the Mataura Cemetery. Donations may be left at the service for the Gore Hospital Whanau Room. Messages to 291 Main Street, Mataura 9712.
Published in Southland Times from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2020