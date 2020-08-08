Acknowledgement

SMITH, Edith Agnes:

John, Hilary and John Hor nbrook, Judy and Bill McKenzie, and families, would like to thank everyone for the kindness and care shown following the loss of our precious mother and Koi. It was humbling for us to hear how much she meant to so many. Thank you to those who were able to attend the service, your presence was very much appreciated. Friends and family were so important to Mum. She loved spending time both in person and on the phone and was delighted so many were able to stay in touch in her latter years. She was also able to fulfil her wish to remain at "Ben Koi", for which we are all extremely grateful.



