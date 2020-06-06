Guest Book View Sign Service Information Service 1:00 p.m. Gore RSA Function Lounge Bowler Avenue Gore View Map Death Notice



In her 96th year. Passed away peacefully at her Ben Koi home on June 4, 2020, in the loving care of her son John. Beloved wife of the late Charlie*, treasured Mum and Koi of John, Hilary and John Hornbrook, Oliver and Georgia, Elliot and Reiarna and baby Cooper; Judy and Bill McKenzie, Rowan and Georgie, and Rory. Loved daughter of Annie* and Charles* Irwin and loved sister and sister-in-law of Dorothy* and Archie* Gregory, Margaret* and Norman McRae, David* and Margaret* Smith, Bob* and Eddie* Smith, Norman* and Wiki Smith. Well loved aunt of all her nieces and nephews.

"A mother holds her children's hands for a while and their hearts forever."

A service for Edith will be held in the Gore RSA Function Lounge, Bowler Avenue, Gore, on Thursday, June 11, at 1.00pm, the funeral leaving thereafter for the Gore Cemetery. Flowers respectively declined. Messages to The Smith Family, 1014 Greenvale Rd, 5 RD, Gore 9775.

(*denotes deceased)







