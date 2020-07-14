SIM, Edith May:
Passed away peacefully at Rowena Jackson Retirement Village, Invercargill, on Sunday, July 12, 2020, aged 90 years (formerly of Crookston, West Otago). Much loved wife of the late Jack, much loved Mum and mother-in-law of John and Andrea (Balclutha), Susan and Peter Fenemor (Tapawera), Peter and Maree (Garston), loved grandma of Emma and Kirk, Kate and George, Hannah and Nick, Amy and Todd, Jonathan and Abby, Jaimee and Rhys, Claudia, Bridget, Henry, Anthony, and Nicholas, a much loved great-grandma to her 8 great-grandchildren. Beloved daughter of the late James and Sarah Campbell, and a loved sister of Muriel Holden, Alistair Campbell, *Malcolm Campbell,*Ester Lowe, and Sheila Proudman. A service to celebrate Edith's life will be held in Southern Funeral Home Chapel, 106 Hokonui Drive, Gore, on Thursday, July 16, at 2.00pm. Messages to: John Sim, 5 Harvey Terrace, Rosebank, Balclutha, 9230.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from July 14 to July 15, 2020