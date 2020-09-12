McNEIL, Edith May (May):
(formerly of Edendale) Passed away peacefully at Elloughton Gardens, Timaru, on Friday, September 11, 2020, aged 98 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Arthur, much loved mother and mother-in-law of *Peter, Carol, Lesley and Murray Groundwater, and loved Nana of Courtney, Daniel and Anna, Ben Groundwater, and Alex McNeil. A loved sister of Lorna Martyn, *Angus, and *Norrie Mawdsley. As per May's wishes a private service will be held. Messages to 114 Esler Road, RD13, Pleasant Point 7983.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times on Sept. 12, 2020