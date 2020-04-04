CROW, Edith Jean:
Peacefully at her home in her sweetheart Des' arms, on April 2, 2020, a dearly loved and cherished wife for 58 years. Much loved mum and mother-in-law of Coral and Grant, Heather and Shane, and the late Lynette. A special Nana and second mum to Sam. Awesome and much loved Nana of Brenton; Alysha and Marty; Travis and Tessa. Great-Nana to Pyper, Tazmin and Billie. A special thank you to the district nurses and Josephine from hospice.
Sadly missed and truly loved
You are forever in our hearts
A private interment has taken place. Messages to DJ Crow, 131 Roslyn Rd, Roslyn Bush, RD 6, Invercargill. Online messages may be left on Edith's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times on Apr. 4, 2020