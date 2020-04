CROW, Edith Jean:Peacefully at her home in her sweetheart Des' arms, on April 2, 2020, a dearly loved and cherished wife for 58 years. Much loved mum and mother-in-law of Coral and Grant, Heather and Shane, and the late Lynette. A special Nana and second mum to Sam. Awesome and much loved Nana of Brenton; Alysha and Marty; Travis and Tessa. Great-Nana to Pyper, Tazmin and Billie. A special thank you to the district nurses and Josephine from hospice.Sadly missed and truly lovedYou are forever in our heartsA private interment has taken place. Messages to DJ Crow, 131 Roslyn Rd, Roslyn Bush, RD 6, Invercargill. Online messages may be left on Edith's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes