CARRAN,
Earland Gordon (Earl):
On August 8, 2019. Passed away peacefully surrounded by all his loving family. Dearly loved eldest son of the late Gordon and Helenor Carran. Most dearly loved husband and special friend of Marlene. Dearly loved father of Neil and Debbie, Bryan and Shona, Lee-Anne and Les. Cherished grandfather of Kylie, Cheyne, Tegan, Leon and Bradley. Loved Poppy Earl of his grandkids. Dearly loved brother and uncle. A memorial service for Earl, will be held at 2.00pm, Wednesday, August 14, in J Fraser and Sons Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill. Donations to Hospice Southland would be greatly appreciated. - All messages to Cottage 22, Peacehaven, 498 Tweed Street, Invercargill 9810.
Published in Southland Times on Aug. 12, 2019