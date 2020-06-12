JENNER, Dylan Neil:



14.01.1998 - 12.06.2019

To lose someone so special is really hard to bear

It hardly seems believable that you're no longer here.

You left us far too early, before your time it seems,

And now you'll never have the chance to fulfil all those dreams.

However hard it is though we'll take comfort in the thought



Of all the memories we have and the happiness you brought.

You always lived life to the full, but ours won't be the same

Until the day when we can see your smiling face again.



So dearly missed and always love forever.

- Mum, Mark, Taylor, Emma, Charli and Sasha.





