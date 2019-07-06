JENNER, Dylan Neil:
Lynda, Mark, Taylor and Emma along with Family wish to sincerely thank everyone for their loving kindness and support at this sad time of Dylan's passing. A much loved son, brother, grandson, nephew and cousin. The many messages of sympathy, flowers, food, baking, phone calls, texts, and visitors that we received were all very much appreciated. Thank you to Hamish from J Frasers for all your support, also to Judy Gregory for doing such an amazing job during Dylan's service. Thank you to all that attended Dylan's funeral service, sorry if we didn't get the chance to talk was to overwhelmed with all the people, please accept this as a personal thank you from us all.
Published in Southland Times on July 6, 2019