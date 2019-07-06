Acknowledgement

JENNER, Dylan Neil:



Lynda, Mark, Taylor and Emma along with Family wish to sincerely thank everyone for their loving kindness and support at this sad time of Dylan's passing. A much loved son, brother, grandson, nephew and cousin. The many messages of sympathy, flowers, food, baking, phone calls, texts, and visitors that we received were all very much appreciated. Thank you to Hamish from J Frasers for all your support, also to Judy Gregory for doing such an amazing job during Dylan's service. Thank you to all that attended Dylan's funeral service, sorry if we didn't get the chance to talk was to overwhelmed with all the people, please accept this as a personal thank you from us all.



Published in Southland Times on July 6, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Southland Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers