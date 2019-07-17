WRIGHT, Douglas John:
Peacefully at home on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, aged 78 years. Loved husband and soulmate of Margaret. Loved and respected father and father-in-law of Liz and Russell, Stephen and Sue, and Helen and Mike. Much loved Grandad of Chris, Daniel, Anthony, Kayne, and Seth. Funeral details to be advised. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Winton would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 3 Egerton Road, Winton 9781.
Published in Southland Times on July 17, 2019