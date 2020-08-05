SMITH,
Douglas Fincham (Doug):
Peacefully with family by his side at Peacehaven Village on Monday, August 3, 2020. In his 81st year. Much loved partner of Theresa Taylor*. Loved father of Michelle, Jackie, Paul and Chezel, Garry, Rachael and Perrin. Well respected grandad of all his grand and great-grandchildren. Loved brother of Raymond* and Mary*, Shirley and Bede* Winders.
The family would like to thank the staff of Iona D6, Peacehaven Village, for the wonderful care of Doug over the past years.
A celebration of Doug's life will be held in the Lindisfarne Community Church, cnr Lindisfarne and Miller Streets, Invercargill, on Thursday, August 6, at 11.00am, followed by an interment at the Eastern Cemetery. Messages to "Smith Family", PO Box 632, Invercargill.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times on Aug. 5, 2020