ROBINSON,
Douglas Richard (Doug):
Passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Hospice Southland. Aged 87 years. Dearly loved and devoted husband of Margaret. Much loved father and father-in-law of Elaine McEvoy and Russell Paterson; Jo and the late Grenville Robinson; Lyndal Robinson; Craig and Jackie Robinson; and Paul and Jill Robinson. Adored Grandad of Nick and Caitlin; Hannah, Elliot and Leah; Maggie and Isla; Eve, Scarla and Theo; and Great-Grandad of Niamh. Much loved son of Harry and Minnie Robinson*. Cherished brother of Irene*, Gibson*, Ayson*, Bill*, Pat, Fairy, Maureen and Gaye, and their families. Much loved son-in-law of Bessie and Jack Anderson*. Loved brother-in-law of Bill*, Hughan*, Isobel* and their families. The family would like to thank Medical Ward, Southland Hospital and Hospice Southland for the wonderful care and compassion given to Doug in recent weeks. In lieu of flowers, donations in Doug's memory to Hospice Southland would be appreciated. The funeral service for Doug will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at J Fraser and Sons Chapel, Cnr Esk and Doon Sts, Invercargill, commencing at 1.00pm. Online tributes may be left on Doug's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tribute. His service may also be viewed via livestream at frasersfunerals.co.nz/livestream
Published in Southland Times from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020