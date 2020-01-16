REID,
Douglas Malcom Mayo:
Passed peacefully surrounded by his loved ones at Hospice Southland, on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Aged 67. Beloved and cherished husband and best friend of Yvonne, for 40 years. Loved and adored father and father-in-law of the late Regan, and Sasha, Deborah and Robert Mooney. Beautiful and amazing poppa and great-poppa of all his grand and great-grandchildren.
"I love you all. It's been a
great trip. Lay me Down"
A service to celebrate Doug's life will be held in the Southland Crematorium, Rockdale Road, Invercargill, on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 10.30am. In lieu of flowers a donation to Hospice Southland would be gratefully accepted and can be made at the service. Messages to the Reid family, P.O. Box 632, Invercargill.
Published in Southland Times on Jan. 16, 2020