PROCTOR,
Douglas Robert (Doug):
Passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital after a short illness, aged 78 years. Dearly loved husband of Patricia. Treasured dad of Alistair and Michelle (Sydney) and Christine (Melbourne). Cherished granddad of Lara and Hayley (Sydney). Loved brother David and Jennie (Melbourne), Diana (Christchurch) and Philip (Palmerston). Messages to the Proctor family, PO Box 5389, Christchurch 8542. Private cremation. A memorial celebration of Doug's life will be held at a later date.
'Reached the chequered flag'
Published in Southland Times from Apr. 29 to May 2, 2020