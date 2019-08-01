McNAUGHTON,
Douglas William (Doug):
On Monday, July 29, 2019, unexpectedly, at his home; aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Fiona, much loved father and father-in-law of Glenn and Julie, Craig and Martine, and Heather and Thomas Gallant (Christchurch), loved Poppa of Alex, and Sara; Peter, and Ashleigh; Erika, and Heath.
'May the pastures
always be Green'
'Our Angels are Re-United'
A service for Doug will be held in Campbell and Sons Chapel, 95 Gordon Road, Mosgiel, at 1.00pm on August 14, followed by interment in Allanton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cancer Research would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 150 Hagart Alexander Drive, Mosgiel 9024.
Published in Southland Times from Aug. 1 to Aug. 10, 2019