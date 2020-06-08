HARRINGTON,
Douglas Leonard (Doug):
Doug passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 31, in his 79th year, at Calvary Hospital, after a long illness. He was a dearly loved son of Jean* and Len* Harrington, Brian*, Maurice* and Jenny, Margaret* and John* Lindsay, Valerie and Owen Pierce, John and Joan*, Jennifer* and Murray* McLeay. A great companion and good mate to so many in all the activities he was involved in. His nieces and nephews will miss his humour and dry wit. As to Doug's wishes, a private cremation service has been held. It is hoped that a memorial get together can be arranged for a later date. Messages to Harrington Family, c/- PO Box 632, Invercargill.
Published in Southland Times on June 8, 2020