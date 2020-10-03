FRISBY,
Douglas Thomas (Doug):
22.8.1947 - 8.9.2020
"Gone from our sight,
but never our memories.
Gone from our touch,
But never our hearts"
Joan, Rede, Fowke and families, say thanks to those that sent flowers, cards, messages, rang, visited, gave food, attended or viewed online or contributed to make Doug's service so personal. This is our acknowledgement to you all. To our close friends, a huge thank you for being such a constant support over the last six years!
Love "Doug", Joan and family.
Published in Southland Times on Oct. 3, 2020