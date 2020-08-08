FALCONER, Douglas John:
12.2.1935 - 5.6.2020
Evelyn, Janice, Shona, Duncan, James, Bronwyn and families wish to thank everyone for their love and support shown to us during the sad loss of our dearly loved husband, Dad, father-in-law and granddad. Thank you for your visits, phone calls, food, flowers and caring thoughts written in the many cards for Douglas. Our grateful thanks to all who attended his service. To Martyn Turnbull, your piping was really special. Our thanks to Lea and Leisa from Southern Funeral Home for your professional care and compassion at this difficult time. A special thanks to the devoted staff at Windsor Park Care Home for your support and kindness during Douglas' time with you and Gore Pakeke Lions for your guard of honour. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgment of our sincere and heartfelt thanks to you all.
Published in Southland Times on Aug. 8, 2020