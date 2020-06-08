FALCONER, Douglas John:
It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of Douglas, on Friday, June 5, 2020, aged 85. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Evelyn for 60 years, loved and respected Dad and father-in-law of Janice and Bryan Jones (Invercargill), Shona (Gore), Duncan and Kerralie (Waimumu), James and Amanda (Canberra), Bronwyn and Dean McLennan (Christchurch), loved Grandad of Scott and Libby, Matt; Braden, Cameron, and Lachlan; Will, Kate and Jack; Emma-Jane and Josh Gray; April, Jessica, and Annabelle. A service to celebrate Douglas' life will be announced at a later date. Special thanks to Windsor Park Care Home for their love and support of Douglas. Messages to 638 Paterson Road, Waimumu, RD 4, Gore 9774.
Published in Southland Times on June 8, 2020