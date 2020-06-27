Acknowledgement

DAVIDSON, Douglas Stuart:

21.12.31 - 04.05.2020

Anita, Louise, Steve and Raymond would like to thank family and friends for their love and support following the loss of a dearly loved husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather and brother. Thank you for the floral tributes cards, emails, messages, food and baking. To everyone who attended the funeral or watched through livestream your presence was very much appreciated. To our celebrant Lynley McKerrow and Hamish from J Fraser and Sons, thank you for your care and support and making Doug's service special. Also pipers Alasdair Mackenzie and Ann Robbie for their beautiful musical tributes at the service and graveside. A special thank you to Dr Talwar for his care and support during Doug's illness and we would also like to acknowledge Dr Patton. Thank you to Mary at Hospice Southland for your phone calls during level 4. Please accept this as our heartfelt thanks to you all for your support.



