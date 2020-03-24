CARRAN,
Noel (Douglas Noel):
Of Riverton, unexpectedly but peacefully at Southland Hospital, on Sunday, March 22, 2020. Aged 79 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Noeline. Much loved father and father-in-law of Leanne and Steven Black, Paul, Nigel and Rebecca. Much loved Grandad of Logan, Ryan, Dylan, Olivia and Riley. A private service will be held. Messages to 76 Milton Street, Riverton or online at Noel's tribute page on frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020