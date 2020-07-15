ALLAN,
Douglas Haig Stuart:
On Monday, July 13, 2020. Surrounded by his loving family at Southland Hospital. Aged 84 years. Adored and much loved father and father-in-law of Jane and Warren Livingstone and Vicky and Mike Batchelor. Treasured Grandad of Bradley and Becky, Rhys, Rhyarna, Baylee and Jesse. Loved Great-Grandad of Mason and Peanut due in September. A service to celebrate Doug's life will be held at the Riverton RSA, at 11.00am, on Saturday, July 18, 2020. A private cremation will follow. Messages to 52 Purdue Street, Invercargill. On line tributes may be left at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times from July 15 to July 18, 2020