  • "So sorry to hear this news, remebring your family with love..."
    - Christine and Ron Bailey
TERRY, Dorothy:
Peacefully in the care of her loving husband Jim and the staff of Calvary Rest Home on Saturday, December 21, 2019. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Deanne and Chris Sara, Wayne and Ali, and Andrea and Norman Sobrien. Adored Nan of Rachel, James, Jeromy, Anita, Philip, Josiah, and Elijah, and a great-grandmother of her great-grandchildren. At Dorothy's request, a private family service has been held. Messages to Jim, c/- Calvary Rest Home, 215 Centre Street, Invercargill 9812.

Published in Southland Times on Dec. 28, 2019
