Acknowledgement





The family of the late Dorothy Taylor, would like to express our sincere thanks and appreciation to those who offered messages of support and sympathy at the time of our loss. We have been truly touched by all of those that have shared their special stories of Dorothy's life. Bill, Alison, David and their families appreciated the fellowship and kindness shown by you all, and acknowledge the effort made by many in travelling to and attending the funeral. We especially wish to thank the staff of Bupa Lake Wakatipu Care Home, Abbeyfield Queenstown, and the Queenstown District nurses, all of whose care and support enabled Dorothy to enjoy her last years.

"Give to others

and God will give to you"

(Luke 6v38)



Please take this as a personal acknowledgement as we are unable to thank everyone individually.



Published in Southland Times on Jan. 11, 2020

