Dorothy TAYLOR

    Published in: The Southland Times
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
1:30 p.m.
St. Margaret's Presbyterian Church
Frankton
TAYLOR, Dorothy:
Peacefully in the company of her family at Bupa, Frankton, on Thursday, December 5, 2019, aged 94 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Alex (formerly Lora Gorge), loved mother and mother-in-law of Bill and Jill (Queenstown), Alison (Wellington), David and Katrina (Auckland), much loved Grandma of Alanna, Nicola and Tom Wylie, and Andrew; Hannah, and Madison, loved great-grandmother of Georgia, Hunter, and Alex Wylie. A celebration of Dorothy's life will be held in St. Margaret's Presbyterian Church, Frankton, at 1.30pm, on Tuesday, December 10, private cremation to follow. Messages to P.O. Box 91017 Wakatipu 9349.

Published in Southland Times from Dec. 7 to Dec. 9, 2019
