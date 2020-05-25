STRONG,
Dorothy Esme May:
Sadly and with heavy hearts we announce that Dot passed away peacefully at Calvary Hospital, Invercargill, on May 23, 2020, surrounded by her family. Most dearly loved wife of the late Jim (William James), cherished mother and mother-in-law of Gay and John Evans, Avis and Brian Healey, Warren and Pauline Strong, Lexie and Dave O'Shea, Raewyn Strong, Alan and Raewyn Strong. Treasured Nana Dot of Jackie, Megan, Joanne, Joelle, Bron, Debbie, Sonia, Carla, Daniel, Olibhear, Liam, Sam, Hayden, Corbin and Kayla. Special wee Nan of great-grandchildren, Lauren, William, Rachel, Mathew, Astar, Patrick, Madison, Reggie, Hannah, Blake and Isabella. Our heartfelt thanks to the carers, nurses and staff at Calvary who have lovingly looked after Dot for the past several years. Dot will be farewelled at a private family service. Messages can be sent to 143 Gimblett St Invercargill 9810, or to Dot's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes.
Published in Southland Times from May 25 to May 26, 2020