RUSSELL, Dorothy Irene
(Dot) (nee Harrex):
Peacefully, at Ranui Rest Home, Alexandra, on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Loved wife of the late Alan. Loving mother of Julie (Twizel) and Grace (Alexandra); Margaret and the late Tom, Willie, the late Daphne, Jenny, and Wayne. Dearly loved Nana and Great-Nana. Dearly loved friend of Raylene. Aged 88 years. A service to celebrate Dot's life will be held in the District Club, Alexandra, on Monday, July 27, at 1.00pm, followed by a Private Cremation. Messages to 5A Campbell Street, Alexandra.
Published in Southland Times on July 25, 2020