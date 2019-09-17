Dorothy ROSS

Service Information
Hammond & Ryder Funeral Services & Monumental
3 Surrey Street
Gore, Southland
9710
032080949
Death Notice

ROSS,
Dorothy May (nee Hall):
Passed peacefully after a short illness at Resthaven, Gore, on Monday, September 16, 2019, surrounded by her family. Dearly loved wife of the late Noel Ross. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Karen Broome and Gill Richardson, Stanley and Eve*, Gavin and Donna, Doug and Sally, Errol and Janine, Keith and Tania, Brent and Kylie Penson, respected mother-in-law of Ray Broome. Loved and cherished Nana and Great-Gran of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and a much loved sister, sister-in-law and cousin. In accordance with Dorothy's wishes a private graveside service will be held. Dorothy will be resting at 201 Paterson Road, Waimumu, until Thursday 5.00pm. Messages to 201 Paterson Road, RD 4, Gore 9774.
(*denotes deceased)

Published in Southland Times on Sept. 17, 2019
